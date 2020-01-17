FORECAST: Messy Saturday coming our way with rain, strong wind gusts

- SATURDAY (ALERT DAY): Wind gusts up to 45 mph; especially from 9 am-2 pm
- SUNDAY & MONDAY: Sub-freezing highs; lows in the teens; wind chills in the single digits at times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloudy skies will rule into Friday afternoon with temperatures struggling through the 30s. Our next system moves in Friday evening with just a quick wave of light snow/sleet possible during the evening.
Temperatures will continue to warm overnight into the 40s. Rain will push in after 2 am. Rain likely in the morning with spotty showers lingering into the afternoon.
The wind will be the bigger story with gusts up to 45 mph at times possible. A surge of warmth into the 50s before much colder air arrives late in the day. Temperatures plummet into the teens and low 20s Saturday night behind the front.
The cold blast will start to leave town with a milder flow of air pushing back in later next week with a rain chance by Friday.
