Gov. Beshear calls for prison reform

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear offered some grim predictions for future state spending because of the escalating costs of prisons.
“If we continue to incarcerate people at an increasing rate and in fact don't decrease it,” Beshear said, “it will run through every resource that we have and the reform will not be effective.”
Beshear made the comments Friday as he made an appeal for criminal justice reform in the current legislative session.
“Criminal justice reform is not just the right thing to do, but we must do it based on our current reality and on our budget,” Beshear said. “The reality is that, this session we can have robust, non-partisan dialogue and then move forward in a real and meaningful way to address our issues.”
The Governor estimated cost increases of more than $115 million just to maintain prison operations through 2022.
Beshear said the state has experienced a reduction in space amounting to 1,269 medium security lost due to crumbling infrastructure.
This reduction occurred during the 4 years of the Bevin administration.
“Losing over 12 hundred beds over 4 years is not responsible. It’s what we’re faced with now,” Beshear said. "But losing that many beds without a single dollar in the budget request when we came in, on repairs, that has exacerbated this situation significantly.”
Beshear said some of the prisons are also located in areas like Oldham County, where higher wages and lower unemployment make it difficult to hire enough corrections officers.
Beshear will address the issue in his budget presentation to the legislature on January 28.
