Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Veronica Burton scored 15 points, including the three-point play that forced overtime and the two free throws that put Northwestern ahead with 33 seconds left in the extra session, and the Wildcats rallied to defeat No. 15 Indiana 71-69. Northwestern outscored Indiana 17-5 in the final 7:13 of regulation, including the last five points, and had the last six points in overtime. Abi Scheid led Northwestern, which has won three straight, with 16 points. Mackenzie Holmes, a freshman, matched her career high with 22 points for Indiana, which has lost two straight.
UNDATED (AP) — Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans is the first AFC championship since 2002 that doesn't feature Tom Brady or Peyton Manning or Ben Roethlisberger. Brady and the New England Patriots are missing from the conference championship weekend for the first time since 2010. Brady has been to 13 AFC title games and won nine of them. John Elway's Denver Broncos defeated the Cleveland Browns in two of the most famous AFC title game showdowns and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the San Diego Chargers in 1982 in minus-59 degrees wind chill that left Dan Fouts with icicles hanging from his beard.
UNDATED (AP) — Rutgers hosts Minnesota in one of the top games in the Big Ten this weekend. The Scarlet Knights have won seven of their last eight games, are off to their best start since 1982-83 and sit one game behind first-place Michigan State. Rutgers is 12-0 at home entering the game against Minnesota (10-7, 4-3). The 6-foot-11, 250-pound Myles Johnson figures to get tested by the Gophers' 6-10, 240 Daniel Oturu. Oturu has seven games with 20 points and 10 rebounds, most in the country. Minnesota comes in 0-5 on the road.
NEW YORK (AP) — The sign-stealing scheme that the Houston Astros used in 2017 has brought back memories for former Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Carl Erskine. Now 93 years old, Erskine vividly recalls a spyglass-and-buzzer system the New York Giants rigged up in 1951. The Giants made a remarkable rally to catch the Dodgers that season, then beat their arch rivals in the deciding Game 3 of a playoff for the National League pennant. Erskine was warming up in the bullpen when Bobby Thomson hit the famed “Shot Heard ‘Round the World" to beat Brooklyn. That was baseball's most famous sign-stealing scandal until this week.