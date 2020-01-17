Howard scores 24 as #11 UK beats #12 Texas A&M 76-54

(WAVE) - Rhyne Howard scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as #11 UK pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 76-54 win over #12 Texas A&M.
Howard scored 16 of her points in the second half. Sabrina Haines adde 15 points and Blair Green 13 for the Cats.
UK improves to 15-2, 4-1 in the SEC. The Aggies fall to 14-3, 2-2.
Kentucky takes a four-game winning streak to LSU on Sunday. The Cats and Tigers (13-4, 3-2) tip off at 2 pm on the SEC Network.
