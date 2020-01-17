JCPS celebrates apprentice program growth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools is celebrating the district’s growing apprentice program one year after its launch.
The apprenticeships give students hands-on learning experiences so they can get an idea of what it is like to work in specific career fields.
WAVE 3 News heard from a student on Thursday who is working one of the programs and he said the skills he’s learned give him a leg-up on other future job hunters.
“Businesses today, yeah they do want degrees, but they want knowledge too,” Dylan Wood said. “The fact that I know what I'm doing, I’ve spent time doing it, and I have time under my belt, I basically will have two years under my belt in the field that I want to go into. So, it's a really great opportunity.”
JCPS is the biggest provider of registered apprenticeship programs in Kentucky.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.