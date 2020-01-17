Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

KENTUCKY-IMMIGRATION
Lawmaker: Changes being made to Kentucky immigration bill
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Employees on the front lines of helping the sick or victims of sexual assault in Kentucky would be exempted from a high-profile immigration bill under changes its lead sponsor is making. Republican Sen. Danny Carroll announced pending changes Thursday. It's in response to meetings with an immigration attorney and stakeholder groups. One planned change would expand the number of employees exempted from a requirement to cooperate with federal immigration officials. Carroll says employees of domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, public defender offices and public health departments are among those being added to the exemption.
KENTUCKY ELECTIONS
Kentucky Senate: Have state elections in even-numbered years
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's elections for governor and other constitutional offices would be shifted to even-numbered years under a proposal approved Thursday by the state Senate. The proposal cleared the Senate on a 31-3 vote Thursday, sending it to the House. It would shift the statewide elections to even-numbered years starting in 2028. It would affect elections for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and agriculture commissioner. If the proposed constitutional amendment clears the legislature, it would go on the November ballot for Kentucky voters to decide. Past Senate efforts to switch the elections to even-numbered years died in the House.
HIGHER EDUCATION
Report shows college still a good value for Kentuckians
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A new report issued by the state Council on Postsecondary Education says college credentials are still a good value for Kentuckians. The report released Wednesday also says state allocations for public higher education more than make up for their cost. The report was based on information gathered from following the Kentucky high school class of 2010 for eight years, from their entry into college or the workforce. It is titled Higher Education's Return on Investment. A news release from the council said by 2018, bachelor's degree graduates were making $12,000 more annually than high school graduates after paying an average of $55,418 for the degree.
FIGHT AGAINST HUNGER
Leaders urge Kentuckians to join fight against hunger
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky leaders are encouraging people to join the fight against hunger. Gov. Andy Beshear joined lawmakers, advocates and others Wednesday at a Capitol rally to bring awareness to the problem and to gain support for solutions. Beshear signed a proclamation declaring January as Hunger-Free month in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a competition to raise resources for hunger relief. Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles urged residents to donate part of their state income tax return to a program that connects food banks with produce from farmers. Feeding Kentucky hosted the rally as part of its Hunger Free Kentucky Day.
AP-US-XGR-KENTUCKY-GOVERNOR-PARDONS
Key Kentucky lawmaker suggests creating pardons commission
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — After a much-criticized flurry of last-minute pardons by ex-Gov. Matt Bevin, Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers is predicting that lawmakers will try to modify the pardon process. The process has drawn intense scrutiny since Bevin issued hundreds of pardons between his electoral defeat last November and his final day in office on Dec. 9. Stivers on Wednesday suggested creating a pardons commission to review cases and make recommendations to the governor. Several of Bevin's pardons stirred outrage from victims or their families, prosecutors and lawmakers. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican, has asked the FBI to investigate.
INSULIN COSTS
Lawmakers promote bill to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A bill backed by a bipartisan group of Kentucky lawmakers would cap out-of-pocket costs for insulin. The bill would cap insulin co-pays at $100 for a 30-day supply. More than 500,000 people in Kentucky live with diabetes. The bill's lead sponsor is Republican Rep. Danny Bentley. He says the price of insulin has skyrocketed by more than 550% in the past 14 years. The bill is supported by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. The Democratic governor has urged the GOP-led legislature to fight back against high insulin prices by passing the measure. The bill would apply only to commercial health insurance plans.