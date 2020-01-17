LMPD investigating death in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person was found dead in the 3200 block of Hale Avenue on Friday afternoon, WAVE 3 News has learned.
Louisville Metro Police have confirmed that Metro Public Sanitation Workers found a body on a vacant lot in the area around 2:20 p.m.
MetroSafe originally confirmed to WAVE 3 News that a shooting had taken place at the location. LMPD has not confirmed further details, but have called this a a death investigation.
The person’s name and injuries were not immediately available.
LMPD officers have blocked off the area as they investigate the scene.
Information about suspects or motives also was not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
