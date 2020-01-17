Man found shot in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot in the 3200 block of Hale Avenue on Friday afternoon, WAVE 3 News has learned.
Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed to WAVE 3 News that the shooting took place at about 2:20 p.m.
The man’s name and condition were not immediately available.
LMPD officers have blocked off the area as they investigate the scene.
Information about suspects or motives also was not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
