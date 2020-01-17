Man sentenced to life in jail after killing ex on Valentine’s Day

TRIMBLE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend at her workplace on Valentine's Day 2017.
According to court documents, Timothy Riddle shot and killed Lauren Cable at First You Medical Center in Trimble County the day after she filed a protective order against him.
Riddle pleaded guilty to murder, wanton endangerment, violation of a protective order and unlawful taking of a firearm.
He will be eligible for parole in 20 years.
