RC race track to open in New Albany shopping center

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) – A shopping center that’s become an eyesore in New Albany is getting new life breathed into it.
A new RC car hobby shop and race track are opening up in the Colonial Manor Shopping Center on Charlestown Road.
Hoosier RC Hobbyplex owner Eddie Henley said he's thought about the idea for years.
"It's something that me and my best friend have been doing since we were 13 years old off and on," Henley said. "It's a hobby that kept us out of trouble and kept us broke off and on our whole lives."
Henley said over the years the hobby would get pushed to the side, but recently, he built a track at home and would have 30 to 40 people at one time in his backyard wanting to race.
"We had people driving two and three hours to come race," Henley said.
Henley has been working nonstop the last several months getting the RC race track ready to open. His best friend, Wayne Blanton, was at the track Thursday night helping Henley and his team finish things up.
"We always wanted to have an RC track as kids," Blanton said while racing. "Eddie was crazy enough to do it and now we're out here having fun."
The 25,000-square-foot facility will have a dirt oval track and an off-road track.
It's one of the first businesses to open in the vacant shopping center.
“This [shopping center] used to be the thriving part of the community,” New Albany 5th District Councilman Josh Turner said. “It’s long since moved out, and this is a very welcomed sight because you’ll be able to bring new customers to the area. It’s much-needed attention to the community.”
Henley said eventually they want to have rock crawling courses, a demolition derby course and possibly an indoor truck pull.
Hoosier RC Hobbyplex opens Saturday at 10 a.m.
Races start on Sunday.
