Spokesman: No smoke detectors in Floyds Knobs home where fire killed woman, dog

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WAVE) – There were no working smoke detectors in an Indiana home that burned Thursday night, leaving a woman and her dog dead.
WAVE 3 News on Friday confirmed the woman was 65-year-old Cynthia Schuler.
The fire started at about 7:30 p.m. on Evanna Court.
Fire District spokesman Ryan Houchen said the fire started in the kitchen. Schuler was found on the second floor with her dog. Schuler was rushed to Baptist Health Floyd, where she died later.
Houchen wouldn’t go into detail about how she died, but said firefighters described the heat on the second as extremely hot with intense smoke. He also said if there had been smoke detectors, Schuler might have had enough time to get out of the home.
“It would have given the occupant minutes to get out,” Houchen said. “It used to be long ago you had a long time to get out. Now, the way furniture is made (and) structures are made, everything is made from plastics that burn hotter (and) faster and puts out nastier smoke.”
Houchen said most smoke detectors, when triggered, give occupants about five minutes to get out of a house, and every second counts.
No one else was in the home at the time of the fire.
Houchen said the department doesn’t have the resources to do door knocks to check homes for smoke detectors. However, he said the state has a program called Get Alarm that offers free smoke detectors for homes.
