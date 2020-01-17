State recommends removing several JCPS principals deemed ‘unfit to lead turnaround efforts’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Leadership assessments of several low-performing JCPS schools conducted by the Kentucky Department of Education determined principals at six schools are unfit to lead.
The findings are part of KDE’s ongoing review of 35 JCPS schools designated as CSI or in need of Comprehensive Support and Improvement.
The leadership audits for 15 of the CSI schools were released Thursday.
The eight schools whose principals KDE determined were fit to lead are Byck Elementary, Conway Middle, Frayser Elementary, Frost Sixth-Grade Academy, Minors Lane Elementary, Newburg Middle, Rangeland Elementary and Watson Lane Elementary.
The state determined principals at Atkinson Academy, Doss High, King Elementary, Mill Creek Elementary, Roosevelt Perry Elementary, and Wheatley Elementary “did not have the capacity to lead their schools’ turnaround efforts.”
“I know how difficult and challenging it can be on schools,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. “We also saw some real positive results out of the report.”
The review also showed positive school culture and supportive learning environments.
"We are showing some signs that we are moving in the right direction in many of our schools, particularly around culture and climate, noted atmosphere of caring adults in all of our schools so we are very proud of that,” Pollio said.
Ultimately, Pollio will be the one deciding if the principals stay on. He said a decision will come after individual discussions with each principal, and probably won’t be made until the school year wraps up.
“All of these principals are very hardworking, committed and dedicated principals in every one of the schools that had an audit,” Pollio said. “They have my full support without a doubt but we will talk and decide what’s the best for the students and the school itself.”
Last year, KDE said four principals were unfit to lead. One chose to retire and three were replaced.
The state will review eight more principals before the end of this school year.
