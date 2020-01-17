Synergy Project launches in Louisville to build community trust

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A program that has seen success in Charleston, South Carolina called the Illumination Project has launched in Louisville.
It’s going by a different name in Kentucky: the Synergy Project. Its intention is to bring neighbors, business leaders, faith leaders, politicians and police officers together to build trust.
A man who goes by ‘Papa Smurf’ was in Louisville Thursday night to talk about it. He said his relationship with the Charleston police chief was key in the moments after the 2015 mass shooting at a church that killed nine people.
The next panel discussion for the Louisville Synergy Project is Jan. 25 at The Table in Portland.
