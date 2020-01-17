Teen charged with shooting at vehicles along U.S. 264

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (AP) - A teenager has been charged with shooting vehicles along U.S. 264 in Wilson County.
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office says the 14-year-old will be charged in the Juvenile Court System with 20 counts of discharging a barreled weapon into an occupied vehicle and 20 counts of damage to personal property.
The shootings happened Wednesday near the 38-mile marker, which is near Mamie Road.
Deputies say they found two make-shift ground blinds using shrubbery, possibly to conceal the shooter. They recovered several rounds of BB and pellet ammo.
It's believed the teen used a high powered pellet rifle to hit the bodies of some vehicles while striking windows of others.
“The detectives and administration worked throughout the day and night following a multitude of leads; however, “old-fashion” legwork was the key to locating the area where the victim’s vehicles were struck, the alleged weapon, and additional evidence to solidify the case,” said Sheriff Calvin Woodard.
