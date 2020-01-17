Thieves caught on camera stealing catalytic converter from Louisville church van

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Friday, the parking lot at Cloverleaf Baptist Church was nearly empty.
There were no parishioners; the only people inside were employees preparing for this Sunday’s service.
They were also trying to solve a crime.
“I just can’t believe it," video coordinator Quinn Peck said. "In a church, of all places.”
Peck has been a member at Cloverleaf Baptist Church for 25 years. On Wednesday, he went to start the church’s van so he could pick up some shut-in members for service. But when he turned the key, he said the vehicle immediately sounded different.
“[It] sounds like a car without a muffler," Peck said. "I got my flashlight out and looked underneath of it and seen all the metal shavings. Then I got underneath of it and you could tell it’s been cut out, the catalytic converter.”
Luckily, Peck monitors the church’s cameras and immediately, he took a look through the surveillance video and found something suspicious from Tuesday morning.
The video shows a white truck pulling up next to the church van. One man gets out of the passenger side and disappears underneath the van. The driver also gets out, pops the hood of his truck, and makes it look like he is checking something. All the while, he’s actually on the lookout for anyone who may be watching.
In less than two minutes, the passenger gets out from underneath the church van and both men get back into the truck and drive away.
“It’s shocking, but that’s the days we’re dealing with,” Peck said.
At one point in the video, a black car drives right by the suspected thieves. It was Carolyn Basham, a 40-year member of the church and their current secretary. She told WAVE 3 News she had no idea a crime was taking place right before her eyes.
“Why did I not suspect it?" she asked. "But I didn’t. There’s a lot of cars that have trouble and come in here and park and different things, and so I really never thought anything about it.”
Now, the church has to spend the parishioners’ money to fix the van, and some shut-in members now have no ride to service, all because of thieves.
“It’s just not the way of life you want to lead," Peck said. "They need to get right back on the path.”
Peck’s wife put the video on Facebook and it has been shared hundreds of times.
According to LMPD crime data, there were 75 stolen catalytic converter cases between Nov. 4 and Dec. 20 of last year. An LMPD spokesman told WAVE 3 News the department knows about the Cloverleaf Baptist Church case, but right now, there are no suspects.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.