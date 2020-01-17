Volunteerism embodies Muhammad Ali on his 78th birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “The Greatest of All Time” would have turned 78 Friday. Muhammad Ali was born on January 17, 1942.
To honor his legacy of service to his community, volunteers packed the Muhammad Ali Center all day long for a day of service.
Volunteers worked quickly to fill 780 care packages. There were so many helpers, people like Adele Murphy didn’t have room to sign up.
“I think that’s a very good problem to have,” Murphy said.
Organizers found room for her.
The care package bags were filled with personal hygiene items like soap, shampoo, and toothpaste. They were then sent out to different agencies through the United Way.
Volunteers said it’s the perfect time to serve others in the name of Muhammad Ali.
“How he cared for people is what this is all about,” Murphy said. “The homeless, the people that are hungry, the people that are cold. I think this is what we should be doing the month of January.”
The care packages were part one of the event. Volunteers joined together all day long to also knit 78 blankets, and make 780 snack packs.
"There is nothing more important you can do in this world than helping your brother, your sister, your neighbor, your family,” Donald Lassere, President and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center said. “There’s nothing more important than that and that’s what Muhammad Ali believed.”
The way Muhammad Ali put it, “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth.”
The Muhammad Ali Center hopes to continue this event every year on the Greatest’s birthday.
