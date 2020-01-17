WKU mounts late comeback, Hollingsworth hits game-winner with 3.5 seconds left

(WAVE) - Western Kentucky (11-6, 4-1 CUSA) overcame a 12 point deficit in the final 3:13 and beat Old Dominion 71-69 on Thursday night in E.A. Diddle Arena.
Taveion Hollingsworth forced a jump ball with 9.6 seconds left and WKU trailing 69-68. The possession arrow gave them the ball and Hollingsworth found a seam and got the basket, drawing a foul and scoring off the glass with 3.5 seconds left. He added the free throw to make it 71-69.
ODU (6-11, 2-2) could not get off a final shot.
Hollingsworth scored a game-high 23 points.
All but two of the Toppers points came from their five starters. All five were in double figures.
WKU hosts Charlotte (10-5, 4-0) on Saturday at 5 p.m.
