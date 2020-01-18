Axed Kentucky Board of Education members withdraw lawsuit against Beshear, plan to re-file in U.S. District Court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Members of the Kentucky Board of Education who were removed from office by an executive order from Governor Andy Beshear have withdrawn their lawsuit in Franklin Circuit Court.
They instead are preparing to re-file it with the U.S. District Court as they partner with the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions.
The group, together with those Board of Education members, say their removal was an abuse of power by Gov. Beshear.
The removed members were appointed by former Governor Matt Bevin.
