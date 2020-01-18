Columbus police searching for runaway teen last seen on N. Lumpkin Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a runaway teen.
14-year-old Raymond Richmond was last seen January 15 on North Lumpkin Road.
Raymond is 4’9” and weighs 80 pounds.
He was last seen wearing black Nike shoes, gray and black sweat pants, and a black and red polo shirt.
Anyone with information on Raymond’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.