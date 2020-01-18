Dozens voice concerns for the country at Louisville Women’s March

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens of women’s marches and rallies took place across the country Friday - each of them with the same goal, energizing communities and pushing for change they think is needed in the White House.
In Louisville, women and men came together to use their voices and signs to push a message of prosperity and change for 2020.
The crowd chanted a variety of phrases, like ‘keep bans off our bodies.'
WAVE 3 News spoke to multiple people in the crowd, including John Perry from Hardin County.
“I feel like we’re rolling back some things, progress that people have worked real hard for,” Perry said.
The Women’s March spreads across genders and conflict concerns.
“We’re all human,” Perry said. “That’s it.”
Victoria Terra and her crew drove three hours from Paducah, Kentucky to the steps of Metro Hall. They could have gone to Washington D.C. for the march but decided it was important to fight their causes in their home state. Victoria said she wouldn’t have missed the event because of the impact it has on people around her.
“All women, our daughters, our sisters, our moms,” Victoria said. “How could we not come?"
Mary Byrne drove down with Victoria and said she wants a change of political leaders.
“Mitch McConnell - he’s not quite the devil but he’s close,” Byrne said.
Panning left to right in the crowd, there were signs and chants pleading for equality, protection against violence, combating recent presidential decisions and closing the wage gap.
”I would love to see us stop worshiping at the temple of greed,” Michael Terra said.
