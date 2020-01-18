Group rallies in support of 2nd Amendment sanctuary status for Nelson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group in Nelson County fears their Second Amendment rights may be infringed upon by the government.
Nelson County United organized a rally outside the courthouse in Bardstown on Saturday in order to communicate their concerns about new legislation they believe could increase gun control in Kentucky to the county magistrate.
The group is pushing for the area to become a sanctuary county for firearms, which they say would keep their guns from being taken away.
Kenneth Price, an attendee of the rally, said his passion comes from a history with guns from a young age.
“I was raised hunting, fishing - I was taught by my dad at an early age to shoot guns,” Price explained. “My whole family has been shooting guns.”
Price said he believes there could be a time in the future when guns are confiscated, adding that it would result in serious regression for Americans and their rights.
“Our freedoms are being stripped from us little bit by little bit,” Price said. “It’s just something I feel like you or me or anybody should hold onto, especially for our families’ future.”
The Nelson County Sheriff has already spoken out in support of a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution for the area. Nelson would join a growing list of more than 30 Kentucky counties adopting the resolution.
