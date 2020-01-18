Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon made a 16-foot runner with 18 seconds left to break a tie and T.J. Warren finished with 28 points to lead the Indiana Pacers past Minnesota 116-114. Brogdon wound up with 12 points and 10 assists as Indiana won its fourth straight. They beat the Timberwolves for the second time in three nights, earning their first season sweep of the series in four years. Two-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns returned for Minnesota after missing the previous 15 games. He finished with 27 points and five rebounds in 28 minutes but couldn't prevent the Timberwolves from a fourth consecutive loss.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Veronica Burton scored 15 points, including the three-point play that forced overtime and the two free throws that put Northwestern ahead with 33 seconds left in the extra session, and the Wildcats rallied to defeat No. 15 Indiana 71-69. Northwestern outscored Indiana 17-5 in the final 7:13 of regulation, including the last five points, and had the last six points in overtime. Abi Scheid led Northwestern, which has won three straight, with 16 points. Mackenzie Holmes, a freshman, matched her career high with 22 points for Indiana, which has lost two straight.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns is in the starting lineup for the Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana after missing 15 games with sprained left knee. Coach Ryan Saunders told reporters before the game the two-time All-Star will be on a minutes restriction because of his prolonged absence. Team officials also plan to closely monitor Towns for fatigue. Minnesota went 5-10 without Towns. Towns averages 26.5 points and 11.7 rebounds and shoots 51.4% from the field, all team highs. He also averages 4.4 assists, the highest among players on the current roster following Thursday's trade, which sent Jeff Teague to Atlanta.
UNDATED (AP) — Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans is the first AFC championship since 2002 that doesn't feature Tom Brady or Peyton Manning or Ben Roethlisberger. Brady and the New England Patriots are missing from the conference championship weekend for the first time since 2010. Brady has been to 13 AFC title games and won nine of them. John Elway's Denver Broncos defeated the Cleveland Browns in two of the most famous AFC title game showdowns and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the San Diego Chargers in 1982 in minus-59 degrees wind chill that left Dan Fouts with icicles hanging from his beard.