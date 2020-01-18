Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans is the first AFC championship since 2002 that doesn't feature Tom Brady or Peyton Manning or Ben Roethlisberger. Brady and the New England Patriots are missing from the conference championship weekend for the first time since 2010. Brady has been to 13 AFC title games and won nine of them. John Elway's Denver Broncos defeated the Cleveland Browns in two of the most famous AFC title game showdowns and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the San Diego Chargers in 1982 in minus-59 degrees wind chill that left Dan Fouts with icicles hanging from his beard.