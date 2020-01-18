Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have found a way to fix the NFL's worst field goal unit by ignoring the kicker and only scoring touchdowns. The Titans were the NFL's worst making only eight field goals all season. Their fifth different kicker this season has yet to even attempt a field goal through four games, and the Titans haven't made a kick in six games. That's the longest drought without a made field goal since 1980 as they prepare for the AFC championship game in Kansas City. Kicker Greg Joseph says touchdowns win games so he doesn't feel ignored at all.