Indiana man accused of hitting female first responder while drunk

EVANSVILLE, In. (WAVE) - An Indiana man has been accused of hitting a female firefighter in the face.
The incident happened around 7 p.m. Friday at Gardos Italian Oven in Evansville, according to Indiana State Police. Officers were responding to reports that a man, Matthew Mattingly, 31, had fallen off a moped and was hurt.
Police said Mattingly was intoxicated and unable to complete standard field sobriety tests or a chemical test. As firefighters were checking him for injuries, Mattingly hit a female firefighter in the face, according to police.
Mattingly also resisted arrest and threatened the officers.
He was taken to Vanderburgh County Jail and is facing multiple charges, including battery against a public safety official, disorderly conduct and driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
