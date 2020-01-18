Louisville soldier reunites with family in surprise assembly

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A surprise reunion brought a soldier back from Texas to Louisville to surprise his family on Friday.
Sgt. First Class Tim Telles traveled all the way from Fort Hood in Texas to reunite with his family at an assembly at Christian Academy of Louisville’s Southwest campus Friday morning.
Telles hadn’t seen his son, a 4-year-old student on campus, and his wife Olivia, also a 10-year veteran, since he was deployed in the Middle East since last year.
The seventh grade class at Christian Academy had been writing letters to him and his crew overseas for support.
“I encouraged them, for what they’re doing is right,” Jonah Whitehead, seventh grade student at Christian Academy of Louisville said. “And put prayers in them to make sure that they’re safe there.”
Sgt. Telles is finishing up his third deployment. He said that he plans to rest up this weekend, and hopes to spend quality time with his family over the upcoming weekends.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.