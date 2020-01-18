Loved ones of missing Louisville woman gathering for vigil Saturday

Loved ones of missing Louisville woman gathering for vigil Saturday
Andrea Michelle Knabel, 36, was last seen around 1 a.m. on August 13 in Audubon Park area. (Source: Facebook)
By Shellie Sylvestri | January 17, 2020 at 10:02 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 10:02 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The search continues for missing Louisville woman Andrea Knabel. She was last seen Aug. 13 near Audubon Park.

Saturday, her friends and family will gather for a vigil in her honor.

Saturday night, those who knew her will gather at St. Stephen Martyr Church on Pindell Avenue to pray for her safe return. Afterward, they plan to walk some of Knabel's last known steps.

The vigil starts at 5:30 p.m.

Knabel's family hired a private investigator to work the case.

There is a $5,000 reward.

