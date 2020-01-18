Lt. Scotty McGaha, longtime Bullitt County officer, passes away

Lieutenant Scotty McGaha passed away on January 18, according to the Bullitt County Sheriff's Department. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Berry Stockton | January 18, 2020 at 4:51 PM EST - Updated January 18 at 4:51 PM

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A lieutenant with the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office has passed away.

The department announced the death of Lieutenant Scotty McGaha on Saturday, writing on Facebook that passed in the morning.

Lt. McGaha was a former Marine and prominent member of the community, serving for more than three decades.

“Scotty McGaha truly embodied the Skills of a Warrior with the Heart of a Servant,” the department wrote in the post. “He lived his Marine Corps motto ‘Semper Fidelis’ every day and gave selflessly to our county and our Commonwealth over and over again!”

The cause of McGaha’s passing hasn’t been released by the department.

