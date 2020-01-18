Police: Mother accused of driving drunk with kids in SUV following Indian Hill crash

INDIAN HILL (FOX19) - A mother is under arrest on charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a crash Thursday morning with her two young children in the car, police say.
Anna Federova, 39, of Montgomery is facing two counts of child endangering and one count each of OVI and failure to maintain reasonable control.
Indian Hill Rangers wrote in an affidavit that Federova was driving on Larking Drive while under the influence of alcohol with her two sons, 3 and 7, in the car.
“They didn’t have a choice in being there with her in her state. If something happened to them, it would be devastating,” said Lena Hoop who witnessed the crash.
Federova “failed to maintain reasonable control of her vehicle, ran off the roadway into an embankment and struck a concrete pad,” the sworn statement reads.
She was then arrested.
“Didn’t want to do this in front of your kids, they’ve been through enough but in light of the situation... Your husband will be here shortly,” Rangers said on body cam video.
No injuries were reported, Indian Hill Rangers said Friday.
They said Federova refused to take a breathalyzer test or submit to a blood test to measure her alleged level of intoxication.
Before the crash occurred about 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Montgomery police and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a hit-skip crash in the parking lot of Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant off Montgomery Road near Interstate 71 in Sycamore Township, dispatchers said.
Dispatchers received calls reporting a vehicle struck several cars in the parking lot and left.
“Come outside, heard a giant crunch like a car crashing, saw an SUV come flying around the corner with part of the car hanging off. She was clearly intoxicated with two little kids in the back seat who were clearly upset,” Hoop said.
Police in the area were warned to be on the lookout for the driver, Indian Hill Rangers said.
Dave Daughterty, spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, said the vehicle that fled Cooper’s Hawk parking lot was Federova’s vehicle that crashed minutes later in Indian Hill.
He said she was cited by the sheriff’s office for leaving the scene of an accident.
Federova posted bond Friday morning but her license has been suspended. She is due in court early next month.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.