President Trump congratulates LSU’s football team on national title during White House visit

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - The LSU national championship-winning Tigers met with President Donald Trump as part of the team’s victory celebration at the White House on Friday, Jan. 17.
Several politicians were on hand, including Louisiana’s U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, as President Trump congratulated the team on its incredible season.
President Trump also gave his condolences to offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, who lost his daughter-in-law, Carley McCord, on the day of LSU’s College Football Playoff Semifinal victory in the Peach Bowl.
SEE THE FULL VIDEO OF PRESIDENT TRUMP’S SPEECH BELOW
The next 24 hours will be busy for the Tigers, as they will return to Baton Rouge for a victory parade and celebration on LSU’s campus, scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.
LSU’s presidential visit comes just days after two key coaches left the team. The team’s defensive coordinator, Dave Aranda, was named the new head coach at Baylor University on Jan. 16. Another LSU coach, passing coordinator Joe Brady, was hired as the offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 15.
As of Friday afternoon, nine players have declared for the NFL Draft.
RELATED STORIES:
- Here’s where you can buy LSU National Champions gear
- Former LSU football players believe OBJ was ‘caught up in the moment’ after video shows him giving out cash
- Parade planned, mayor to present LSU Tigers with key to city after CFP National Championship win
- How many people watched LSU dominate Clemson
- Ed Orgeron, coaching staff earn big payday for LSU’s national championship victory
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.