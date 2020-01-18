Sen. Young unveils bill to save lives of mothers, babies with telemedicine

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – U.S. Senator Todd Young was in Jeffersonville Friday to discuss a new bill he has introduced called the Data Mapping to Save Moms’ Lives Act.
He said its aim is to save the lives of mothers and newborns using telemedicine.
“Data mapping allows us to identify those areas that are in most need of broadband service,” Young told WAVE 3 News, “so that we can deploy our resources accordingly and improve outcomes.”
The proposed law would push the FCC to map parts of the country with internet service gaps along with poor maternal health rates so pregnant women and babies would gain access to telemedicine in rural areas far from a hospital.
Research reveals more than 50,000 American women are diagnosed with severe pregnancy complications each year.
Young said Indiana has one of the worst maternal mortality rates in the nation.
