Threats of violence have one Charlottesville group canceling plans to attend Monday’s rally in Washington D.C.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Threats of violence have a group in Charlottesville canceling its plans to attend Monday’s rally. The Charlottesville Coalition for Gun Violence Prevention says it would be “fool-hearty” in wake of the circumstances to make the trip.
This group has been going to Richmond for the past 27 years to visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Vigil to remember gun victims. But now, members have decided to stay home and say they are disappointed.
The Charlottesville Coalition for Gun Violence and Prevention says it has carefully weighed information coming out of Richmond, after many emails and calls.
Pro-gun activists from across the nation planned to rally in the state capitol Monday, but now, the governor has warned about the potential for some armed militias and hate groups to join the protest. The group feels that is too much of a risk to take.
Members met Friday at Meadows Presbyterian Church to share their decision.
"I am disappointed somebody asked me not long ago was I angry and I don't think angry is the word, just disappointed that people would threaten us with violence when we are a non-violent group,” Organizer Gay Einstein said.
As of right now, the group does not have any plans to reschedule a trip to Richmond. It also does not have any plans for Monday.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.