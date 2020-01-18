U.S. House passes bill to protect older workers from age discrimination

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. House approved legislation Wednesday that is meant to protect older workers from age discrimination in the workplace.
The bill, called the Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act, states age discrimination can't play a role in employment decisions.
A 2009 Supreme Court decision weakened the 1967 Age Discrimination in Employment Act by making it so older workers can only sue for discrimination if age was the sole cause of an employment decision. The bill passed by the U.S. House would strengthen protections for older workers by allowing them to sue for discrimination, even if age was not the sole cause of a decision.
Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan was one of 34 Republicans to vote for the bill, saying, "Older Americans contribute so much to our economy with their experience, skills and strong work ethic."
The bill now moves to the U.S. Senate.
