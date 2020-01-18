Ways your finances could be impacted this year

“You can contribute to an IRA at any age now as long as you are working,” Riney said. “That is different than it used to be. They have moved the required minimum distribution age to 70.5 to 72. That is when you are forced to take money out of that bucket. That is a big deal. Gives us more time to do planning. But, don’t think for a second the government is not getting something out of this deal. The con is if you are inheriting an IRA and you are a non-spouse, a child, you inherit that IRA. Used to be you could stretch that IRA over your life. Now, they’ve shrunk that down and you have to take that money in ten years. that is a big deal.”