Cats’ big late run sparks win at Arkansas; Calipari ejected in the second half.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With 8:19 remaining in the game, UK’s John Calipari had words with the referees. That conversation led to a technical, then seconds later an ejection on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
On the heels of Calipari getting tossed, the Razorbacks cashed in on four three throws to lead 47 to 44. But then the Wildcats put together a spurt to go back in front and then back in control. First freshman Tyrese Maxey drove to the hoop, scored and was fouled and completed a three-point trip. That put the Cats back on top a point.
Next on a Kentucky fastbreak, Maxey finished off the runout with a slam duke to put his team up three. A couple minutes later, UK’s Immanuel Quickley drilled a corner three and the Wildcats had fashioned a 10 -0 spree to lead by ten, 59-49.
Kentucky stayed in control the rest of the way to come away with a hard-fought win over the Hogs, 73 to 66.
" You may get a bad whistle, maybe not. The other team might get hot and play out of their minds.. We talk about this from the day we recruit ‘em till the day they’re in it," said UK assistant Kenny Payne, subbing at the postgame presser for his head coach.
"So to see these kids come out and fight through the way they did is really gratifying, " added Payne.
The Wildcats were led in scoring by Nick Richards, who colllect 17 points to go with his nine boards. UK’s guards, Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley each added 13 points for UK, which improved to 13 -4.
Next up for the Wildcats, a Tuesday night home game against Georgia.
