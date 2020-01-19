Freshman Johnson tallies 19 points as Cards knock off Duke

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville freshman David Johnson enjoyed a spectacular first half at Duke scoring 17 of his career-best 19 points . That spark helped the Cardinals grab a 10 point lead over the Blue Devils at intermission then U of L stayed solid down the stretch in the second half to leave Durham, NC with a 79-73 victory.
Johnson, who’s had to endure a slow start to his first season with Louisville, scored his points on with array of shots from driving slams to outside jumpers. The freshman was coming off a shoulder injury prior to the start of the season.
“He lost four months. Two of the months David couldn’t do anything but ride a bike ‚” said Louisville head coach Chris Mack. " No pre-season practices, and then slowly we tried to acclimate him. He’s finally moving in the right direction."
Duke, which trailed 42 to 32 at the half, put together a solid run midway through the second half and tied the Cards on a Tre Jones’ three- pointer with six and a half minutes to play. But the Cards’ Fresh Kimble followed Jones’ triple with one of his own to put Louisville back in the lead 66 -63.
With 4:30 left in the game, David Johnson drove right down the middle of the lane for a slam dunk that gave his team a huge six point advantage.
Duke was led by Cassius Stanley, who delivered an impressive double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds.
Louisville, now 15-3, returns to action Wednesday night with a home game against Georgia Tech.
