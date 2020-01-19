Hoosiers come up big in second half and defeat Cornhuskers

Two key questions loomed entering the game -- could IU make perimeter shots; would the 6-9 Jackson-Davis break out of his two-game slump? The answers -- yes and yes. The Hoosiers finished eight three-point baskets. Jackson-Davis needed 11 minutes to take his first shot -- a dunk -- then went on to record his sixth double-double of the season with 18 points and 13 rebounds, plus added four assists against no turnovers. His two crunch-time free throws ensured there would be no Nebraska come-back victory. Jackson-Davis feasts on the under-sized Cornhuskers (7-11, 2-5). He had 25 points and 15 in their first meeting in December, an overtime Hoosier victory. “Clearly Trayce was fantastic,” Miller told Fischer. "He probably had his best game of the season in terms of both ends of the floor and what we asked him to do. “Being able to get 18 and 13 on the road, make his free throws, especially at the end, he really rose to the occasion.”