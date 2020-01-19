Southeast Christian Church announces 10th campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest Christian church in the state has announced it’s getting bigger.
Southeast Christian Church announced plans for its 10th campus on Sunday.
The new campus will be located in Bullitt County. An exact location has yet to be determined.
“As a church family we have several thousand people who live in Bullitt County and have been a part of that community for a long time," Southeast Senior Pastor Kyle Idleman said. "Launching this new campus will give them more opportunities to love, serve and care for their neighbors, co-workers, and friends right where they live. As a church we are excited to show the love of Jesus to one person at a time living in Bullitt County.”
Heath Barth was named the pastor of the 10th location. He’s been on staff at the church for four years.
In addition to the Bullitt County Campus, Southeast Christian Church has nine other campus locations: Blankenbaker Parkway in Louisville, Chapel in The Woods adjacent to the Blankenbaker Campus, Crestwood Station in Oldham County, Charlestown New Albany Road in Southern Indiana, Saint Andrews Church Road in Southwest Jefferson County, Oldham Plaza on South First Street in La Grange, North Dixie Avenue in Elizabethtown, River Valley in Goshen and a campus in development in the Midland Shopping Center in the heart of Shelby County.
