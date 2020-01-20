Bullitt Co. Sheriff remembers beloved long-time Lieutenant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Longtime Bullitt County lieutenant Scotty McGaha died just one day before his retirement.
Lieutenant Scotty McGaha gave everything he had to protect his neighbors and community for nearly four decades. The 69-year-old died early Saturday from natural causes. Bullitt County Sheriff Walt Sholar says his incredible dedication to service wasn’t with Bullitt County. He was going to be sworn in Tuesday as a reserve officer at the Audubon Park Police Department.
“To know him was to love him and not only that, Scotty loved everybody,” Sholar said. Sholar and McGaha had been friends since the 1980′s.
Sheriff Sholar says there was nothing Scotty McGaha wouldn’t do for someone else.
“People didn’t have to ask Scotty to help he was just always there,” Sholar said. “You just turn around and he’s there to help with anything, everything.”
McGaha joined the Marines right out of high school in 1968 and served in Vietnam until 1970.
“He lived the Marine Corps motto of ‘Semper Fidelis’… he was always faithful,” Sholar said.
The lieutenant climbed the ranks in Pioneer Village Police and then to BSCO in 1999. He worked his way up the ranks from patrolman to investigator to lieutenant and platoon commander.
“He truly had the skills of a warrior and the heart of a servant,” Sholar said.
Sholar said McGaha had just recently suffered a terrible loss. The mother of his three children and wife of 49 years died from a long term illness.
“He was keeping the home fires burning bright, bright, bright, but he was also out taking care of his community,” Sholar said.
Even in retirement, McGaha planned to continue serving and protecting in Audubon Park. Audubon Park Chief Mike Minniear says he’s devastated. McGaha was not only a talented detective, his shining personality and positivity was exactly what the Chief was looking to bring to the department. Sholar says he will be sorely missed by everyone not only in law enforcement but also the countless citizens he touched.
“We’ll take the watch from here,” he added, solemnly.
A scholarship has been set up in Memory of Scotty and his wife at the University of Louisville in Criminal Justice for first-generation college students and veterans. Donations should be sent to Attn. D. Bohn 2323 S. Brook Street Louisville, KY 40292.
Visitations for friends are Tuesday from 3 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Little Flock Baptist Church.
