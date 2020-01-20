Cards move up to #6, Cats fall to #15 in AP poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After Saturday nights 79-73 win at #3 Duke, UofL jumped five spots in the Associated Press Top 25 this week. The Cards are now #6 in the nation.
UofL (15-3, 6-1 ACC) has won four games in the row, including three straight on the road. They return to the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday night hosting Georgia Tech (8-10, 3-5 ACC)
The Cats (13-4, 4-1 SEC) dropped five spots to #15 after their last second loss at South Carolina last Wednesday. They followed it up with a 73-66 at Arkansas (14-3, 3-2) on Saturday.
UK hosts Georgia (11-6, 1-3) on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Baylor is the new #1. The Bears jumped over Gonzaga, despite a two-win week for the Bulldogs.
Indiana (14-4, 4-3 Big Ten) hosts #11 Michigan State (14-4, 6-1) on Thursday and #17 Maryland (14-4, 4-3) on Saturday.
Here is the top 25:
Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (33) 15-1 1591 2
2. Gonzaga (31) 20-1 1588 1
3. Kansas (1) 14-3 1470 6
4. San Diego St. 19-0 1422 7
5. Florida St. 16-2 1335 9
6. Louisville 15-3 1303 11
7. Dayton 16-2 1139 13
8. Duke 15-3 1065 3
9. Villanova 14-3 1055 14
10. Seton Hall 14-4 1034 18
11. Michigan St. 14-4 1004 15
12. Oregon 15-4 886 8
13. Butler 15-3 867 5
14. West Virginia 14-3 758 12
15. Kentucky 13-4 755 10
16. Auburn 15-2 637 4
17. Maryland 14-4 525 17
18. Texas Tech 12-5 399 23
19. Iowa 13-5 398 -
20. Memphis 14-3 394 22
21. Illinois 13-5 280 24
22. Arizona 13-5 225 -
23. Colorado 14-4 154 20
24. Rutgers 14-4 152 -
25. Houston 14-4 151 -
Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 94, LSU 83, Michigan 73, N. Iowa 42, Ohio St. 36, Stanford 28, Wisconsin 28, Penn St. 24, Florida 21, Liberty 21, Arkansas 19, Creighton 13, Duquesne 13, Virginia 13, Purdue 9, ETSU 6, Indiana 6, Southern Cal 4, BYU 2, Marquette 2, Harvard 1.
