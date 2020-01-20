Cards still #5, Cats fall to #12, IU to #17 in Women’s AP poll

By Kent Taylor | January 20, 2020 at 5:51 PM EST - Updated January 20 at 5:51 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL received two first place votes but held at #5 in this weeks AP Women’s Top 25.

The Cards (18-1, 7-0 ACC) host Virginia (7-11, 2-5) on Thursday night at 8 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center.

UK (15-3, 4-2 SEC) dropped a spot after a 65-59 loss at LSU on Sunday. The Cats host Auburn (6-10, 0-5) on Monday, January 27, at 7 p.m.

Indiana (14-4, 4-2 Big Ten) only played once last week, a 71-69 overtime loss at home to Northwestern.

The Hoosiers visit #20 Maryland (13-4, 4-2) tonight at 8 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

South Carolina holds on to the top spot, and Baylor is still #2.

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (22) 17-1 741 1

2. Baylor (6) 15-1 725 2

3. UConn 16-1 665 4

4. Oregon 15-2 658 6

5. Louisville (2) 18-1 641 5

6. Stanford 16-2 599 3

7. Oregon St. 16-2 545 8

8. NC State 17-1 530 9

9. Mississippi St. 16-2 504 10

10. UCLA 16-1 497 7

11. DePaul 17-2 425 14

12. Kentucky 15-3 378 11

13. Gonzaga 18-1 366 16

14. Florida St. 15-3 358 13

15. Texas A&M 15-3 345 12

16. Arizona St. 15-4 297 18

17. Indiana 14-4 221 15

18. Arizona 15-3 214 21

19. Iowa 15-3 186 22

20. Maryland 13-4 184 20

21. Arkansas 15-3 156 23

22. Northwestern 16-2 118 -

23. Tennessee 14-3 116 24

24. South Dakota 17-2 110 25

25. West Virginia 13-3 63 17

Others receiving votes: Missouri St. 42, Rutgers 31, Princeton 28, LSU 5, Florida Gulf Coast 2.

