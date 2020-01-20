Coroner reveals identity of man found dead in Parkland neighborhood Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the body found by sanitation workers in the Parkland neighborhood Friday afternoon.
According to Jefferson County Coroner James D. Wood, 37-year-old male Edward Fant III was found dead on the 3200 block of Grand Avenue. The cause of death was confirmed as a gunshot wound, with the time of death listed as 2:30 p.m.
On Friday, Louisville Metro Police said that Metro Public Sanitation Workers found the body around 2:20 p.m. on Friday afternoon in a vacant lot on Grand Avenue.
At the time, police could not confirm the cause of death but had started a death investigation.
No other details have been released at this time. The investigation is currently ongoing.
