East Louisville homicide victim was registered sex offender
By Natalia Martinez | January 20, 2020 at 12:21 PM EST - Updated January 20 at 12:21 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The victim of a shooting near Norton Commons Sunday had a history of sex crimes, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has not officially released the name of the victim, but sources told WAVE 3 News he was a registered sex offender.

The body was discovered inside a home on Symington Circle, about five minutes from Norton Commons.

After breaking the news about a homicide investigation Sunday, LMPD later confirmed the victim had been shot.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

This story will be updated.

