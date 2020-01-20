East Louisville homicide victim was registered sex offender

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The victim of a shooting near Norton Commons Sunday had a history of sex crimes, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has not officially released the name of the victim, but sources told WAVE 3 News he was a registered sex offender.
The body was discovered inside a home on Symington Circle, about five minutes from Norton Commons.
After breaking the news about a homicide investigation Sunday, LMPD later confirmed the victim had been shot.
Police have not made any arrests in the case.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.