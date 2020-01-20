Evans, Jones Again Lead Cards to Victory

UNC: The Tar Heels were off to their best ACC start since the 2014-15 season, but they didn't give themselves much of a chance early with so many turnovers - some forced by Louisville's defense and others simply unforced mistakes by sailing passes straight out of bounds. UNC surpassed its league-low season average of 11.4 per game in that opening half and had more turnovers (12) than made baskets (11). They spent the rest of the afternoon trying to dig out from that hole, though they made it interesting at the end.