Events honoring MLK inspire people around Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - From morning to night, events that honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. reminded many of their purpose.
Dr. King spoke about love, preached about unity and fought for all of our rights. On a day set aside to honor him, people of all ages came out to put his words into action.
University of Louisville track and field runner Derryan Johnson went from sprints during workouts to following in Dr. King’s footsteps. She prepared rooms for families at the Ronald McDonald House on Monday.
"This is a chance to give back to anybody no matter who they are or what they look like,” Johnson said.
At the AMPED MLK Day celebration Ryan Johnson, 14, reflected on a time of division he was too young to witness and where our community is now.
"We still have work to do but he brought us a long way,” Ryan said.
Through engineering, math and financial workshop Melani Christopher and her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters wanted to empower students like Ryan. The AKA’s are the sister sorority to the fraternity Dr. King belonged to - the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated.
“It’s important to me because people helped me,” Christopher said. “It’s my obligation to do the same. Give the same encouraging and nurturing environment so they can be the best people they can be.”
Uplifting and taking a step back to see where we have to go to make a change. MLK Day continues to be a time where we all realize our dreams and help Dr. King’s come true.
"Keeps on inspiring me to keep on dreaming and my dreams will come true if I believe they will,” Johnson said.
The MLK Day parade, which started at 28th Street and Broadway, gave people a chance to show their love out loud for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Lugina Smith was decked out in her gear to celebrate an icon she said she personally loves.
“It’s a special day,” Smith said. “You can tell I’ve got the pins! I love it it’s a special day for everybody.”
Smith has been coming to the parade for 15 years. She said Dr. King helped send our community in the right direction. She’s seen the progress with more organizations and companies moving to the west side of Louisville.
The parade was a reminder of all the people King brought together.
