FORECAST: Cold and blustery with flurries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mostly cloudy sky will continue Tonight with flurries possible. It will be cold with lows in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. MLK JR Day will start off cold and only warm into the upper 20s and lower 30s during the day under a mix of sun and clouds. I can’t even rule out a few snow flurries early in the day. Monday night will be cold again with one more night in the teens in most locations. A mostly sunny sky returns for Tuesday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s.