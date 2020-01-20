FORECAST: Continued cold for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

- TODAY: Sub-freezing highs; lows in the teens; wind chills in the single digits at times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day starts with single-digit wind chills and morning flurries.
Clouds will decrease through the morning as temperatures try to warm into the upper 20s and low 30s.
Clouds increase this evening as temperatures slide into the teens across the region.
Tuesday features plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs tomorrow afternoon max out in the mid-30s. Skies will be mostly clear tomorrow night as lows return to the upper teens and low 20s.
Highs gradually warm-up through the week with highs back in the 40s by Wednesday.
Shower chances increase late Thursday and continue through Saturday.
