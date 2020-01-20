FORECAST: Snow clearing overnight

- Moving temperatures in the teens
- Paoli Peaks scheduled to open Wednesday
- Another weekend ends with warmth & rain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will be slow to fade into the overnight and temperatures will fall from the 20s into the teens by early Tuesday morning.
Grab the shades for the Tuesday morning drive with plenty of sunshine expected. Sunshine will continue into the afternoon allowing highs to get back into the mid 30s.
We’ll keep it mainly clear Tuesday night with lows once again dropping into the teens and lower 20s. Clouds will begin to increase again on Wednesday as highs reach upward into the mid 40s.
