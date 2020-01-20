Former UofL player back behind bars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A former University of Louisville basketball player was taken into custody after missing a court date for allegedly missing child support payments.
A warrant was issued for Chane Behanan, 27, on Jan. 15 after he failed to appear in court on a charge of flagrant nonsupport stemming from a 2018 case.
According to an indictment by grand jury in Barren County in October 2018, Behanan hadn’t made a payment of child support in six months. Officials say Behanan owed $9,791.43 at the time.
Behanan was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Monday. His bond was set at $9,500.
