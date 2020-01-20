Hardin County teen accused of robbery arrested after leaving his wallet outside home

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - One Hardin County teenager was arrested on Friday after dropping his wallet outside of the home he’s accused of robbing.
Maurice Walters, 18, is being charged with first-degree robbery.
Radcliff Police Department said that Walters and two other people forced their way inside of a home off of Hill Crest Drive in Radcliff on Friday. The police said that the robbery was staged through a date on Tinder.
Once the accomplices forced their way inside the home, Walters held the residents at gunpoint and demanded money. An altercation led to Walters’ wallet falling out on the property.
Walters is currently booked in the Hardin County Detention Center and is scheduled in court on Tuesday.
