Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 22 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, Doug McDermott scored 18 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and the Indiana Pacers rallied late to beat the Denver Nuggets 115-107. Malcom Brogdon and T.J. Warren added 22 points each for the Pacers, who snapped a 10-game skid at the Pepsi Center. They overcame a 30-point performance from the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic to win their fifth straight overall. Jerami Grant and Will Barton added 16 points apiece for the Nuggets.